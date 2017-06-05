Committee starts petition against tax increase to fund Crittenden County school

The cost of education is too much for some people living in Crittenden County.

Last week the Crittenden County Board of Education approved a 6 cent tax increase for every $100 of assessed property. The goal is to raise more than $3 million to build a new school.

Wanda Olson uses every dollar she makes to put food on the table and keep her hair salon open.

"I'm a single person that lives on a day to day basis, and every dollar counts for me," Olson said.

Olson says between her home and business taxes add up.

"I struggle all year long to save up to pay my property taxes at the end of the year on my piece of property," Olson said.

Olson is one of five members of a committee passing around a petition against a 6 percent property tax increase. Superintendent Vince Clark says the board of education approved the increase in a 4 to 1 vote to help fund a new high school.

"It's an issue for our county. It's an issue for our state. But, it is the only option," Clark said.

This wing of the middle school is almost 70 years old. Clark says the hallway is too narrow, the classrooms are too small and utilities are outdated.

"Our concern is based on learning space for our kids," Clark said.

The plan is to move middle school students into the current high school and build a new high school.

"I think we need a new school, but I don't think property owners should be the only ones to pay for it," Olson said. She says she thinks if she is going to pay for a tax, voters should make that decision.

The petition has to get 408 signatures from registered voters by July 16. If that happens, the school board has three options. Board members can end their efforts for the tax increase, they can choose to have a special election and let voters to decide, or they can wait for the general election to hold the vote.

The increase would be an average of $45 per year for a home and $55 for a farm.

The superintendent says the state would match the $3 million the county comes up with through the tax, so it's a potential for $6 million in funding.

You can learn more about the petition on this Facebook page.