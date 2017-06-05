Committee starts petition against tax increase to fund Crittenden County school

Last week the Crittenden County Board of Education approved a 6 cent tax increase for every $100 of assessed property. The goal is to raise more than $3 million to build a new school.More
A Kentucky lawmaker has filed an ethics complaint raising questions about the purchase of Gov. Matt Bevin's personal home.More
Religious hospitals don’t have to comply with federal laws protecting pension plans, a unanimous Supreme Court ruled Monday.More
President Donald Trump and his GOP allies on Capitol Hill have made it through nearly half their first year in power without a single major legislative achievement.More
The White House insists that plans for President Donald Trump’s border wall are on track despite resistance from Congress.More
With summer well underway, many school districts and religious organizations have started up their free summer meal programs to help feed kids in need.More
School districts in Illinois are worried after Illinois lawmakers adjourned the spring session Wednesday without passing a budget. School and community leaders worry kids will be hurt by Springfield’s continued budget stalemate.More
Southern Illinois University at Carbondale expects 51 layoffs, Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell announced in a message to the campus on Wednesday.More
Many parents who rely on school lunches to feed their children struggle to support their families in the summer.More
