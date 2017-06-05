Titans agree to terms with center Mark Spelman, waive Barton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with center Mark Spelman, the 2016 Rimington Award winner as the top FCS center in the nation.



The Titans also announced Monday they waived center Karim Barton.



The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Spelman won the Rimington in his senior season at Illinois State where he also was a two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference player.



Spelman went undrafted this spring.

