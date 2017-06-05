Hearing held by phone in former deputy jailer's misconduct case

A jury is expected to hear the case against a former McCracken County deputy jailer in August. Ben Green is charged with 16 counts of official misconduct.

Investigators say he moved 19 inmates from protective custody into general population without getting proper permission.

Due to a scheduling conflict, specially appointed Judge Hunter Whitesell held a hearing for Green by phone. Special prosecutor Jason Darnall and Green's attorney, Jeremy Ian Smith, huddled around the court clerk's phone in the courtroom in McCracken County for the hearing.

Smith entered a McCracken county jail policy and procedure manual into evidence.

The charges against Green say he violated jail policy or procedure. In an interview with Local 6 after the hearing Monday, Smith said the manual does not mention classifying inmates.

Green will be back in court on July 28 for a pretrial hearing. The jury trial is expected to start at 9 a.m. on Aug. 18.