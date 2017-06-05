Crews again repair washed out roads in Alexander County, Illinois

For one month now, people in Alexander County, Illinois, have faced the threat of flooding from high waters on the Mississippi River.

The river is still considered to be in the flood stage near Thebes, and those high waters continue to pour into the Miller City and Horseshoe Lake area through the Len Small levee breach nearby.

Some of the roads no longer covered by flooding — including Miller City Road and Santa Fe Road — are now being repaired by the Alexander County Highway Department. Other roads and fields are still covered by fast moving water.

The flooding sits just a few feet away from farmer Jim Taflinger’s home. His home is protected by a levee, but most of his fields aren’t so lucky. Many of them were or are still underwater. In some spots, he’s not sure. High waters have prevented him from getting down close enough to check and see.

"We haven't been able to get down there to see if the river's off of it or not," Taflinger said. He and his family have lived in Miller City since the 1970s, but until 2011 they had never experienced serious flooding. Now, with the levee breach visible from his home, heavy flooding happens more and more often.

He’s hoping to see things dry out, so he can get a crop in his fields soon. But even the fields without floodwaters can’t be planted just yet.

"The field we have here's still got some logs on it that we're attempting to move. But, you can't even work hardly a day a week, because it just keeps raining," Taflinger said.

Crews are patching up washed out roads with gravel and pieces of loose rocks, so farmers and other people in the area can get through the roads. But there are still about 15 miles of roads around the area that are still under water.

"You know, there's some in Dogtooth Bend that I don't know if we'll even be able to put them back," said Alexander County Highway Engineer Jeff Denny. Denny said they’re estimating about $2.5 million in damage so far from water pouring over and washing out roads due to the levee breach. But, until the waters go down completely, they won’t have a clear idea. With no federal or state dollars to help, Denny said there’s not much point in getting an exact estimate. They’ll fix what they can, regardless.

The water flowing through the Len Small Levee breach could have been prevented, Denny said. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers declined to fix the levee in 2016 after the New Year’s Flood created the breach, saying that the economic impact to the area was not large enough.

Even if they don’t fix the levee, Denny says they’ll have to do something or the fast moving waters could create a new channel.

"I mean, if they don't do anything else, it will cut a new channel across there. It's just a matter of not if it will, but how many flood events is it going to take?" Denny said.

"You know, if you worry about it, you'll get sick thinking about it. So, you just gotta' take it one day at a time," Taflinger said. He says people there don’t just want the levee fixed: They need it. It’s a problem that won’t go away even after things dry out this time.

Denny says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ran sonar through the levee breach last week to find out if the current breach is getting worse or deeper in spots. The corps is still unlikely to help with repairs, but county crews and farmers plan to fix it as soon as conditions are dry enough.

Denny says they expect to have the results in the next week or two, but if the sonar finds the breach has gotten worse, he worries they won’t be able to afford to fix it themselves anymore.