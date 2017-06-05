Spill safety: Ways to prepare for a chemical emergency

We’ve had two chemical incidents in our area this week. Friday, we reported a mixture of pool cleaner and fertilizer at Rural King in Martin, Tennessee. No one was hurt, but people in a nearby movie theater evacuated as a precaution.

Monday we confirmed 90 pounds of benzene, a component of gasoline, leaked from Ashland in Calvert City. The leak began last Wednesday and ended Sunday. The company tells us too much pressure was building in one of the tanks, so a safety valve began releasing the vapor. No one was injured.

If this happens near you, you’ll likely be notified by a siren or phone call. You will be advised to either stay home or evacuate, depending on the severity of the chemical release.

When you hear warning :

-Immediately go indoors and stay there.

-Do not use telephone.

-If you live in Livingston and Marshall counties, turn on the radio to WCCK 95.7 FM or the TV for more information.

Shelter-in-place instructions :

-Make sure all doors and windows are closed.

-Stay tuned to WCCK 95.7 FM if you live in Livingston and Marshall counties or check the TV.

-turn off air conditioning or heating to stop outside air from getting inside your home.

-Keep pets indoors.

-Seal all doors and windows.

-If you are in a car, close all windows and vents.

-Set the car heater or air conditioning on recirculate.

Evacuation instructions :

-Gather emergency supplies.

-Secure your home.

-Drive carefully.

-Stay tuned to WCCK 95.7 FM if you live in Livingston and Marshall counties.

-If you do not have a place to stay, go to the public shelter for your area.

-Stay calm.

Emergency kit (for shelter-in-place or evacuation) should include :

-Plastic drop cloth and duct tape

-Flashlight and batteries

-Battery operated radio

-Towels and scissors

-First-aid kit

-Non-perishable food

-Bottled drinking water

-Prescription medicines or special foods

Ashland’s plant manager told me I could ask any elementary school student in Calvert City, and they would know what to do if a chemical was released. He was right.

Xander Stockes and Riley Strothman were enjoying their summer on Monday by jumping on a trampoline and swinging on a playset. Stockes is going into the second grade next year. Strothman will be heading into the fourth.

Neither or them miss school. In fact, they both agree their favorite part is recess. But, they’ve learned a lot in school, including how to prepare for a chemical leak.

They’re one street over from the Calvert City chemical plant site. They both know to run indoors and block off entry points from chemicals.

Tim Whitaker is the environmental compliance manager for Ashland. He makes sure the plant is following federal and state standards. He says they’ve prepared for any chemical scenario, and he thinks you should prepare, too. “In almost all circumstances, shelter in place is safer, because wind directions can shift," he explains. "And so somebody might be headed off in a direction they think is safe or we might have told them is safe and the wind shifts directions.”