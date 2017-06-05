Local boy competes in barbecue contest on Food Network

A Marion, Illinois, boy is making a name for himself in the barbecuing world. Joshua Loyd competed in a barbecue competition in California on the Food Network.

Every Friday night you can find 12-year-old Joshua Loyd in his backyard in front of his grill.

"My favorite thing to cook is filet mignon wrapped in bacon," said Joshua Loyd.

His passion for grilling started when he was about 4 or 5 years old.

"I would go to the grill every time my dad went out when I started walking, and then he would let me flip the meat and stuff when I got a little older," said Loyd.

Now Loyd cooks dinner for his family and for his friends when they come over. His mother, Deshona Loyd, said they couldn't be prouder of her son.

"He can take care of dinner just the same if not better than I can. That's very very helpful, and it's good you know it's good food," said Loyd.

While in the Food Network barbecue competition, Loyd was able to meet other kids who share the same passion.

"I felt really special, because there were three other kids on the show. So, that felt really special, because there were three other kids, and it was pretty competitive," said Loyd.

Loyd said the secret to his famous barbecue is the spices he uses.

"I always just make my own rub with several different spices, and I mean the secret's in the rub. That's just my favorite part," said Loyd.

When he grows up, Loyd says he would like to attend culinary school and open his own restaurant.

The prize for the competition is $10,000. The Food Network Kids BBQ Competition will air on June 12th at 7:00 p.m.