Carbondale police investigating overnight shooting

Carbondale police are investigating a shooting reported Monday evening.



Officers were called to the 400 block of West Hickory Street just before 9:00 p.m. on reports of shots fired.



Witnesses said a man in a gray or silver four-door car fired a handgun several times while driving east on West Hickory.



Police do not believe that any people or property were hit by the gunfire.



No arrests have been made so far. An investigation is ongoing.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.