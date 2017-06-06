Bridge inspection to reduce traffic on I-24 Tennessee River Bridge

Westbound Interstate 24 traffic will be reduced to one lane at the Tennessee River Bridge on Tuesday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews need the lane restriction to inspect a new expansion joint recently installed on the bridge.



Drivers on westbound I-24 should be on alert for slowing and merging traffic near the 30 mile marker. All traffic will be moved into the left-hand lane.



The workzone will go up around 7:00 a.m. It is expected to remain in place until about mid-afternoon.



The Tennessee River Bridge takes I-24 traffic over the Tennessee River between Marshall County and Livingston County.