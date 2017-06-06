Erosion mitigation work to reduce traffic on Graves County road - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Erosion mitigation work to reduce traffic on Graves County road for several weeks

GRAVES COUNTY, KY -

Traffic will be reduced to one lane on a road northeast of Mayfield starting Tuesday.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will be doing erosion mitigation work around the Cockes Branch Bridge on KY 301.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane between River Road and KY 483. Flaggers will be controlling traffic by day. It will have normal traffic flow at night.

Work is expected to take three to four weeks to complete.

