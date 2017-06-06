Erosion mitigation work to reduce traffic on Graves County road for several weeks

Due to the concrete pour, drivers should expect an increase in truck traffic along US 68/KY 80 near the bridge as concrete is delivered to the worksite.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews will be working on KY 276 between US 68 and the Trigg-Caldwell County line.More
Traffic on KY 301 will be reduced to one lane between River Road and KY 483.More
Westbound Interstate 24 traffic will be reduced to one lane at the Tennessee River Bridge on Tuesday.More
UPDATE: The Livingston County end of the U.S. 62 Tennessee River bridge is back open Monday night after a tractor-trailer crash.More
