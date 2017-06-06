Paving to reduce traffic on road near Trigg-Caldwell County line

Drivers should be on alert for asphalt paving along a section of road in Trigg County starting Tuesday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews will be working on KY 276 between US 68 and the Trigg-Caldwell County line.



The northern half of KY 276 is known locally as Blackhawk Road, while the southern half is known locally as Rocky Ridge Road.



Traffic will be down to one lane in the workzone with alternative flow controlled by flaggers.



Work is expected to take about a week to complete.