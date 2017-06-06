Crews to begin pouring concrete for new US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge on Tuesday

Crews will begin pouring concrete for the deck of the new US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge on Tuesday.



Due to the concrete pour, drivers should expect an increase in truck traffic along US 68/KY 80 near the bridge as concrete is delivered to the worksite.



Flaggers will also be on US 68/KY 80 near the construction zone to help move trucks in and out of the site.



The new bridge is expected to open in the spring of 2018.



The US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge connects the eastern entrance of the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area to Canton, Kentucky.