Six things to know - 6/6/17

Here are six things to know for today.



The sexual assault trail against Bill Cosby continues in Pennsylvania today. Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. He faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Cosby is pleading not guilty to the charges.



A shooting in Carbondale, Illinois is under investigation. Police officers were called to the 400 block of West Hickory last night. Witnesses say that a man who was a passenger in a gray or silver car started shooting as it drove down the street. No one was hit and no property damage has been reported.



You'll want to leave yourself some more time if you travel KY 301 in Graves County. Crews will have the highway down to one lane near the Cockes Branch Bridge for erosion work. Work is expected to take three to four weeks to complete.



Westbound Interstate 24 traffic will be down to one lane. Crews will be inspecting the new expansion joint recently placed on the Tennessee River Bridge. The work is expected to start at 7:00 a.m. and wrap up by the middle of the afternoon.



The Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will hold a regional outreach program today in Paducah. The purpose is to work directly with people who are deaf and hard of hearing, their families, and the community. The program starts with a community forum from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 pm. at Courtyard Paducah West.



House and Senate leaders are going to the White House today to meet with President Trump about the legislative agenda. They will talk about the main issues before Congress, including healthcare and tax reform. Congress is scheduled to be in session for another four weeks before the July 4th recess.