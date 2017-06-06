KY man and TN woman arrested after shots fired at Lyon County gas station

A Princeton, Kentucky man and a Clarksville, Tennessee woman were arrested Saturday night after an argument ended in shots being fired.



On June 3, Kentucky State Police were called to the Mobile gas station near exit 45 of Interstate 24 around 10:30 p.m.



Several witnesses directed troopers to a man who had allegedly fired shots in the parking lot.



Troopers say 33-year-old Hushton Burton of Princeton, Kentucky, and 28-year-old Jennifer Boyd of Clarksville, Tennessee were arguing in the parking lot when Boyd began leaving in her car.



Burton then allegedly fired two shots from a handgun at her. There were two small children in Boyd's car when the shots were fired.



Troopers arrested Burton and put him in the back seat of a cruiser. While in the car, Burton threatened troopers and kicked out the back window of the cruiser.



Burton was charged with three counts of first degree wanton endangerment, third degree criminal mischief, two counts of terroristic threatening, second degree disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Marshall County Jail.



Troopers also arrested Body. She was charged with driving under the influence, failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation, and possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle. She was taken to the Caldwell County jail.



An investigating is ongoing.