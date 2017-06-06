Two TN men arrested on solicitation of a minor charges - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Two TN men arrested on solicitation of a minor charges

MARTIN, Tenn. -

Two Tennessee men have been arrested for the solicitation of minors.

The Martin Police Department says the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested 31-year-old Michael Kirk of Obion on Friday, June 2. He was charged with sexual solicitation of a minor. He will be arraigned in court on Thursday, June 8.

The unit also arrested 21-year-old Garrett Austin of Martin on Monday, June 5. He was charged with sexual solicitation of a minor and criminal attempt to commit statutory rape. He will also be arraigned in court on Thursday, June 8.

