Reward offered for information on coyote pup killings in Illinois

The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for killing six coyote puppies.



Cook County Forest Preserves Communications Director Lambrini Lukidis says the killing of the coyotes was discovered May 11. That's when a fisherman noticed a bag floating in a Spring Lake Forest Preserve pond near Barrington. The man pulled the bag ashore and found seven puppies inside.



Humane Society Illinois state director Marc Ayers is calling the drownings callous.



On top of the $5,000 reward offered by the Humane Society, a donor from Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation in Barrington added $1,000.



Flint Creek Wildlife is caring for one coyote puppy who survived the attempt to kill it. The animal suffered a broken leg and displaced hip.