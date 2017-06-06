Police looking for four suspects in Murphysboro home invasion

Murphysboro police are looking for four suspects in connection to a home invasion.



On Tuesday around 11:48 a.m., the Murphysboro Police Department received a call that a home had been broken into at 2204 Alexander Avenue while it was occupied by a resident.



When officers arrived they found the resident unharmed and the suspects were gone. A search was conducted of the area but the suspects were not found.



The victim said the suspects were four males, one of them wearing a blue bandana. One of the suspects also allegedly had a rifle.



Officers say based on the facts, they do not believe this was a random crime. An investigation is underway.



Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Murphysboro Police Department at (618) 684-2121.