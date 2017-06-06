Police looking for four suspects in Murphysboro home invasion

On Tuesday around 11:48 a.m., the Murphysboro Police Department received a call that a home had been broken into at 2204 Alexander Avenue while it was occupied by a resident.More
No one was hurt in the shooting.More
Both men will be arraigned in court later this week.More
Police do not believe that any people or property were hit by the gunfire.More
A jury is expected to hear the case against a former McCracken County deputy jailer in August. Ben Green is charged with 16 counts of official misconduct.More
