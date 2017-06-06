Woman arrested in arson, murder investigation

A woman has been arrested and faces murder and arson charges in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, police announced Tuesday. The charges come after a local man succumbed to injuries from a fire at his home.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department says 57-year-old Tommy Younger was extracted from his burning apartment on Poplar Street on Sunday. He was taken to an area medical facility, but he died from his injuries on Monday afternoon. Before Younger died, Missouri State Fire Marshal personnel found that the fire was set intentionally.

Investigators with Poplar Bluff/Butler County Major Case Squad say witness interviews led them to question 41-year-old Tara Maxfield as a person of interest in the fire.

Police say Maxfield admitted to setting the fire and that she is cooperating with investigators. She is being held pending warrants charging first degree arson, second degree murder and first degree assault.