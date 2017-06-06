3 adults, 1 teen arrested in McCracken County theft case

Three adults and one teen have been arrested regarding a string of thefts from vehicles in West Paducah, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say in April and May cash, guns and other items were stolen from vehicles in the Lightfoot Road and Metropolis Road area of West Paducah. Other vehicles were broken into without having items stolen.

On Friday, sheriff's detectives carried out a search warrant at a home on Old Hinkleville Road regarding the break ins and seized stolen items. Later that day, they carried out a search warrant at a home on Ronnie Avenue in West Paducah, and seized guns and other items that were reported stolen. At that home, they arrested 25-year-old Vanessa Gomez on charges of receiving stolen property (firearm) and receiving stolen property under $500.

Detectives say they next searched the home of a 16-year-old suspect who lives in the area, and interviewed the teen. The sheriff's department says the teen admitted to stealing things from vehicles, and was jailed at the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center. The teen is charged with five counts of theft of firearms by unlawful taking and two counts of theft by unlawful taking under $500 from a vehicle.

On Monday, detectives arrested a man who they say lives at the Ronnie Avenue home that was searched on Friday. That man, 21-year-old Austin Felts, was arrested on four counts of receiving stolen property (firearm), two counts of receiving stolen property under $500 and possession of marijuana.

Later Monday, detectives carried out a search warrant at a home on Tralee Drive in Paducah. There, they found 33-year-old Antonio Williams and arrested him on charges of tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana.

The sheriff's department says the investigation is ongoing, and detectives expect to arrest more people in the case.

Deputies note that most of the vehicles that were broken into were unlocked, and they want to remind you to make sure your car is locked and the windows are closed.

If you have information about the thefts, you can call Crime Stoppers at 270-443-8355 or the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719.