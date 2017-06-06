Student body shrinking for local school district

How do you decide where your child goes to school? School leaders say there are almost too many factors to name. But, students in one local district seem to be leaving in significant numbers.

Dating back to 2013, the district has lost anywhere from 80 to 100 students every year. They lost 104 last year. Below this story, you can see how other school districts in our area stack up.

Summer for Mandy Hale means running her children around to their summer activities. Hale says she's particularly busy, because her three children attend two different school districts.“Just to get everything coordinated, yeah, it's stressful, a little," she says.

Why the split? Hale's job. She moved two of her children out of the Graves County School District. “(I) thought about it, and it just made more sense to move the girls with me," she says.

Graves County Schools Director of Pupil Personnel Christy Puckett says she's heard that story before. “It’s something we've been studying, something we know is occurring in our district, so it comes as no surprise," Puckett says.

Puckett says, because of the decreasing number of students, they've been trying to find out why parents are making that choice.

She says, from industry closures to parents moving their families around, there are several explanations, but it affects money that goes to the schools.

Graves County Schools gets about $40 per student in county and state taxes. That means an estimated $40,000 less per school year.

Hale says, while there may be a little school rivalry, the most important thing is providing for her family. “What are you going to do, stay? If you don't have a job, it’s not going to help you any to stay — to keep your children in that school district — if you need to leave," she says.

Puckett told me they've started to conduct exit interviews, but that interview is still in the very early stages. She told me none of the families cited the education provided as their reason for leaving.

There are more than four-thousand students enrolled in Graves County Schools.

McCracken County:

- 2016-2017: 6,872 students enrolled

- 2015-2016: 6,862 students enrolled

Marshall County:

For the 2016-2017 school year:

- 195 students left Marshall County schools for other schools in Kentucky; 78 left for schools out of state

- 226 moved in to Marshall county schools from other schools in Kentucky; 76 moved in from out of state

For the 2015-2016 school year:

- 167 students left Marshall County schools for other schools in Kentucky; 75 left for schools out of state

- 183 moved in to Marshall county schools from other schools in Kentucky; 125 moved in from out of state

Mayfield City Schools:

- 2016-2017: 1,751 students enrolled

- 2015-2016: 1,684 students enrolled

Ballard County:

- 2012-2013: 1,304 students enrolled

- 2013-2014: 1,280 students enrolled

- 2014-2015: 1,278 students enrolled

- 2015-2016: 1,221 students enrolled

- 2016-2017: 1,229 students enrolled