Paducah police warn people to lock car doors to avoid theft

Your valuables aren't safe even if they're just outside your home. Paducah police are investigating a car break in, in a neighborhood where surveillance video captured a man looking into parked cars.

A Paducah home's surveillance cameras captured an uninvited guest outside last Thursday on River Oaks Boulevard. The man stood outside a car and tried to open the door before moving on to the next car.

Paducah Police Community Resource Officer Gretchen Morgan says officers are investigating.

"A lot of times people that are looking to break into a car will walk by to look and see if there is anything of interest is in there," Morgan says.

Video shows the man walk into the neighboring yard on River Oaks Boulevard. People living in the neighborhood say, shortly after that, someone broke into another car and took a stroller and diaper bag with a child's breathing medicine. The owners did not want to talk on camera, but they did post pictures asking neighbors to be on the lookout for people trying to sell the items.

"Sometimes you get comfortable. It's in your driveway. You think you'll hear someone out there. It can happen anywhere," Morgan says

Morgan says police are starting to see more break ins across Paducah, which is typical during summer months when people are out and about. She says it's best to lock your doors and take all your belongings inside to prevent a thief from picking your car.

We have requested numbers from police showing the number of break ins they've seen in the past two months compared to last year. We will report that information as soon as we get it.

Three adults and one teen were arrested this week by McCracken County deputies regarding a rash of car break ins. For more on that investigation, click here.