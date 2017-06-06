Bevin: Special session will happen after Aug. 15

Kentucky's Republican governor says a special session of the state legislature will happen after Aug. 15.



The state legislature adjourned for the year in April. But Gov. Matt Bevin has said he will call them back for a special session to overhaul the state's tax code and public pension system.



Tuesday, Bevin sent a letter to all 138 members of the General Assembly and told them he does not plan to call a special session before Aug. 15 "out of respect to our families and summer schedules."



Bevin said he has decided how he wants to change the tax code. He urged all lawmakers to share their ideas with his budget staff by July 15. Specifically, Bevin said he wants to know which tax exemptions should be repealed.