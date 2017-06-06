Bevin: Special session will happen after Aug. 15

Kentucky's Republican governor says the house he bought from a friend and political appointee is worth about half what the county tax office says.More
A Kentucky lawmaker has filed an ethics complaint raising questions about the purchase of Gov. Matt Bevin's personal home.More
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is urging people to "put their faith to work" by forming small prayer groups that walk some of Louisville's highest-crime neighborhoods.More
Kentucky's state agencies will cut 1 percent from their budgets to help avoid a $113 million shortfall.More
Kentucky's Republican governor says the house he bought from a friend and political appointee is worth about half what the county tax office says.More
Conservative opposition remains a potential roadblock to Trump’s infrastructure plans.More
A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.More
Last week the Crittenden County Board of Education approved a 6 cent tax increase for every $100 of assessed property. The goal is to raise more than $3 million to build a new school.More
