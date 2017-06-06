Your child's social media can affect their future

WKCTC doesn't have a written social media policy but they say it isn't off the table.

There is a long list of social media sites and apps your child uses, including Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram. Colleges and employers are checking what they post online.

Heather Hillebrand, a West Kentucky Community and Technical College nursing student, says she uses Facebook to post her opinions and personal thoughts, but she understands that you can share too much.

"I know there can be repercussions for anything you post on social media, because it is so readily available," she said. With a quick search, what you post, like, and share can be seen by almost anyone. College admissions counselors are among the people looking.

WKCTC admissions counselor Sarita Buchanan said the college does not have a written policy about social media. But, she says if something comes to their attention, the school will address it. "Do they use a lot of profanity? Are they vulgar in their posts? What kind of face do they put forward on social media? Because, usually, that tells you how a person really is," said Buchanan.

Hillebrand said you should be able to express who you are online. "We're protected by the Constitution, freedom of speech. That's a given, but at the same time, there are certain things that are (punishable) by law, and to me that is the line,: she said.

There doesn't seem to be a clear line when it comes to colleges or future employers and what they will accept.

Buchanan said you should have access to see your child's social media accounts and monitor what they post. "Remind them that they don't have to put everything on Facebook. They don't have to put everything on Twitter. Not everyone has to know their opinion," she said.

Murray State University spokesman Shawn Touney said they do not have a social media policy either.