Vols' WR Smith agrees to perform community service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee wide receiver Josh Smith has agreed to a deal that will allow the domestic assault charge against him to be dismissed once he performs community service and pays court costs.



Smith was arrested last month after fighting with a roommate. Smith's lawyer, Keith Stewart, said Tuesday the roommate indicated he doesn't want to pursue charges against the receiver.



Stewart said Smith would be performing 40 hours of community service. Smith also owes $334.25 in court costs.



Knoxville police said last month that Smith's roommate, Kennedy Foster, had a bloody face and swelling to his left eye, lips and nose after their fight.



Smith, who will be a fifth-year senior this fall, caught 13 passes for 97 yards and one touchdown last season. He has made 18 career starts.

