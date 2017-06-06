Former Kentucky judge faces more human trafficking charges

A former Kentucky judge now faces more human trafficking charges.



Timothy Nolan was charged last month with human trafficking, rape, unlawful transaction with a minor and prostitution. Tuesday, Attorney General Andy Beshear said Nolan was charged with six more counts of human trafficking, including one with a minor.



Nolan now faces 12 counts of human trafficking, including two with minors. Nolan could face up to 20 years in prison for each charge with a minor and up to 10 years for each charge with an adult. A state judge set Nolan's bail at $750,000.



Nolan is a former district judge in Campbell County, in the northern part of the state near Cincinnati.