Louisville renews series with Memphis at the Gotham Classic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville will resume its series with Memphis in New York City and add three more home games as part of the Gotham Classic.



The Dec. 16 meeting at Madison Square Garden headlines the five-team, round-robin event that includes Siena, Bryant and Albany. The schools will meet for the first time since Memphis won 72-66 in March 2014 during Louisville's final season in the American Athletic Conference before moving to the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Cardinals lead the Tigers 53-36 in a series where they played as members of the Missouri Valley, Metro and Great Midwest conferences along with Conference USA and the AAC.



Louisville will host Siena on Dec. 6, Bryant on Dec. 9 and Albany on Dec. 20 at the KFC Yum! Center.

