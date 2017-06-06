Fulton City's Thomas steps down after three seasons

Fulton City head football coach Mike Thomas has stepped down after three seasons leading the Bulldog program. Thomas will stay on as an assistant when the next head coach is hired.

“I love these kids," Thomas said in a statement today. "I have been with some of them since 6th grade, and I am still going to be with them.”

“Anyone who knows Coach Mike knows that he loves these kids, and he has poured a great deal of energy and passion into the program,” Fulton City High School principal R.B. Mays said in a statement. “He is a valuable part of our staff and our connection with our community, and we are glad that he will still be a part of our staff, investing in our kids.”