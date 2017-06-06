Apple to introduce iPhone app to prevent distracted driving

(CNN)- Apple may have found a way to end the dangerous practice of texting while driving.

The tech giant will soon introduce a new iPhone feature called "do not disturb while driving."

When the iPhone is connected to a car via cable or Bluetooth, or if the car's moving, the phone will withhold any notifications for texts and other updates. If someone texts you while driving, the phone will send that person a message saying you're driving and can't respond at the moment. And the iPhone screen will be locked to prevent drivers from using many of the device's apps.

Passengers who are not driving can disable the feature, which will be part of Apple's iOS 11 operating software.