For Illinois schools, wait for needed funds continues

Students are home for the summer, but schools in Illinois still need to be paid in part for the school year that just ended. Districts are waiting on more than $16 million in unpaid categorical funds from the state.More
Illinois lawmakers have approved a plan that would raise phone fees for 911 services and allow AT&T to disconnect traditional landlines.More
After Illinois lawmakers were once again unable to pass a budget, Marion Mayor Bob Butler says that, as a citizen of Illinois and a mayor of a city, he is disappointed in their actions.More
School districts in Illinois are worried after Illinois lawmakers adjourned the spring session Wednesday without passing a budget. School and community leaders worry kids will be hurt by Springfield’s continued budget stalemate.More
State lawmakers have approved a plan to increase Illinois' minimum wage to $15 over five years.More
Students are home for the summer, but schools in Illinois still need to be paid in part for the school year that just ended. Districts are waiting on more than $16 million in unpaid categorical funds from the state.More
Last week the Crittenden County Board of Education approved a 6 cent tax increase for every $100 of assessed property. The goal is to raise more than $3 million to build a new school.More
With summer well underway, many school districts and religious organizations have started up their free summer meal programs to help feed kids in need.More
School districts in Illinois are worried after Illinois lawmakers adjourned the spring session Wednesday without passing a budget. School and community leaders worry kids will be hurt by Springfield’s continued budget stalemate.More
Southern Illinois University at Carbondale expects 51 layoffs, Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell announced in a message to the campus on Wednesday.More
