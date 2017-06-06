For Illinois schools, wait for needed funds continues

Students are home for the summer, but schools in Illinois still need to be paid in part for the school year that just ended. Districts are waiting on more than $16 million in unpaid categorical funds from the state.

Categorical funds are used for things such as bus transportation, free and reduced lunches, and special education personnel. The programs and amounts are specific to each district, but all districts are supposed to receive four categorical payments each school year.

This past school year, lawmakers ended the years-long process of proration, a practice that cut state aid to all districts by the same percentage when funds were short. Lawmakers' claim that they're fully funding districts this school year refers to the end of proration and fully funding districts at the full general state aid level. But districts said the money they weren’t receiving from the state through proration doesn’t even come close to making up for what they’re not being paid in categorical funds.

According to reports generated through the Illinois State Board of Education, southern Illinois public school districts are currently owed more than $16 million in unpaid categorical funds. Some school districts, such as Hardin County, are smaller and have just one school district per county. According to ISBE, Hardin County schools are owed roughly $342,000. A bigger districts, Jackson County, is owed $2.83 million.

Those numbers will rise in just a few weeks as the fourth categorical payment for the 2016-2017 school year isn’t paid to schools, but instead added to the state comptroller’s $14 billion backlog.

As the state has had no budget in place for two years, the state comptroller’s office must wait to process the payments until it’s reached from the bottom of the stack to the top of the payment list. Representatives with the Illinois comptroller’s office said the payments for school districts from September 2016 were distributed once the full $425 million was available to be dispersed at once. That payment came for districts in April 2017.

School leaders in Murphysboro said they’re still waiting on three payments for this year, though they may never receive them. "Schools are struggling and we need the money," said Murphysboro CUSD 186 Superintendent Chris Grode.

While the Illinois State Board of Education reports the district is owed $760,000 in unpaid categorical funds, Grode said the number is much higher. He said Murphysboro CUSD has a 152 square mile district to serve and needs to provide busing to all students. The district relies on categorical funds for that service. Without those funds, the district cannot afford to make up the difference.

"If the state doesn't have an appropriation, I'm going to lose half of my revenue. We can't function on half of our revenue," Grode said.

With the final categorical payment for 2015-2016 coming in this year and the first — and so far only — categorical payment for 2016-2017 coming in April, Grode said he is concerned his district won’t see any categorical funding for the next school year. Grode said the district cannot make up the unpaid state money anywhere else. He said around 90 percent of his district’s expenditures are to pay personnel. The district cannot afford to increase class sizes or lose teachers as it is continually growing.

School Board President Rick Runge’s children went to school in Murphysboro. Now, his daughter teaches kindergarten in the district. He said it’s impossible to plan the district’s budget not knowing how much, if any, funding will come from the state next school year. He said the cuts the school has been making because of the budget impasse are already affecting students and teachers like his daughter.

"She knows that she needs more help, as do her colleagues, because they do struggle sometimes with class sizes," Runge said.

The district reduced the number of teaching aids in classrooms and the number of custodial workers in schools, as well as increasing class sizes, over the years as it became clear that Illinois lawmakers would not be passing a regular state budget. Runge said the district is running on bare bones crews now, and nothing else can go to save money in the meantime.

"There's nobody I can say we can reduce. In fact, with our class sizes growing here in Murphysboro, we're going to need to add more teachers. I don't know how we're going to do it, but there's no place to cut," Grode said.

Grode and Runge each said appropriations for categorical funding need to be released so they can pay those bills. But, they need a state budget and a K-12 budget so they can plan as a district and finally count on the state again.

"They need to come together, fix it for the kids and for the residents of the state," Runge said. Kids here and around the state of Illinois deserve the same chance to succeed, he said, no matter where you live.

The final categorical payment for the 2016-2017 school year is due at the end of June. It’s not known when or if the state will make the payment. School districts said they had budgeted to have all four payments this year, but they believe the one they’ve received will be the only one they’ll likely see.

School leaders said, without a budget solution or a plan to fund categorical payments they’re owed, they’re facing uncertainty as they write their own budgets. Many are unsure how many teachers and staff they can hire for next year and how long they can stay open next school year if the state does not pass an education budget before kids come back to class.

To see how much the state owes your child's school district, click here.