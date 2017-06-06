Titles stripped from athletes from 2 local middle schools

Student athletes at North Marshall Middle School and South Middle School in Marshall County are now disqualified from competitions they won. At a state track competition, many students were registered under the wrong school.

Both schools compete as one team throughout the year. But, at state, they have to be signed up by the school they attend. Some were not, and now all relay wins and some individual awards have been taken away.

The coach has resigned, according to Superintendent Trent Lovett.

Lovett explained what happened at state to a room full of concerned parents. First, Lovett says, the coach filled out all boy athletes as North Marshall students and all girl athletes as South Marshall students.

The coach was then advised to make changes, Lovett says, because there was obviously a mistake. The coach then added one boy to the all-girl list and one girl to the all-boy list. Again, Lovett says, the coach was asked to revise the roster. Finally, students were placed on the two school rosters randomly.

After they competed, Lovett was asked by administrators of the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association to verify that the students went to the respective schools.

Because the association discovered the errors, Marshall County has to pay for new trophies for the new winners.

Students will get to keep their medals, but they will have the letters DQ — for disqualified — next to their name on the results page online. The South Marshall boys’ team's championship trophy will have to be returned.

Tori McCracken won highest jump in Kentucky again this year. “She said there's only one thing she could do, and that was to win. Because, if not, she was going down,” her mother, Janna McCracken, says.

She’s proud of her daughter, and she says she’s hurt that she isn’t technically the winner of the competition that she won because of a clerical error.

This isn’t a new practice, according to many parents I spoke to. KTCCCA changed the rules four years ago. “Even last year I knew that Tori had been put down on a different school but we just didn't question it,” McCracken says.

Lovett doesn’t know if the former coach will continue teaching in Marshall County. Lovett says he hasn’t had the chance to talk with him one-on-one about the issue. The superintendent hopes to determine if the errors were intentional or accidental.

The superintendent also told parents there will be two separate teams, along with two separate coaches, next year.