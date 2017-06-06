Fair offers carnival and concerts alongside livestock and agriculture

The Pearl of the Purchase District Fair is underway at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds. Tuesday evening began what will be a week of carnival rides, music and agricultural exhibits, among other attractions.

The fair —which also includes concerts, livestock exhibits, food trucks, and stagecoach rides — runs through Saturday.

The gates open at 5 p.m. each day of the fair, and admission is $5 per carload of people or $5 for groups of up to five people walking into the fair.

You will find more information about the activities and attractions at the fair and the full schedule in the announcement included below this story.