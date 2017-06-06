Coroner releases identity of man killed in weekend crash

We now know the name of the man killed in a car crash in Cadiz, Kentucky, on Saturday.

The Trigg County Coroner's Office says 31-year-old Derrick Brumfield of Elkton, Kentucky, is the man whose life was claimed by the crash.

Brumfield died after his truck drifted into oncoming traffic and hit a car head on.

The people in the other car sustained injuries that state police on Saturday said were not life threatening.