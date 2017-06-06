The Carters "divide and conquer" McCracken County softball, baseball games

Last Wednesday the McCracken County Mustangs won their fourth consecutive Region 1 baseball championship when they defeated Marshall County.

Rece Carter, a senior first baseman for the Mustangs, was one of the many that celebrated near the mound with a dog pile.

His parents Russell and Caron Carter were there to enjoy the moment with their son.

However, 30 minutes away on the same day, Lexi Carter also experienced winning a regional championship with the Mustang softball team.

Its decisions like these that Russell and Caron often make in the spring when deciding what game to go to between Rece and Lexi.

However, they admit this year has been a bit easier with Rece playing his last year of baseball as a senior.

“It became very obvious as he was getting through the regional tournament that we really wanted to hone in on what he was doing,” Russell Carter said.

“It's not always easy with three kids playing sports,” Rece Carter said. “Also you know you have to remember they have schedules too. It's not just us they're revolving around.”

"(It’s) the old divide and conquer idea,” Russell Carter said. “We've always had one go with the other … Families they spend time together when they're on vacation or doing different things, this is kind of how we spent time together as a family."

The Mustangs will play Louisville Male Thursday at 5:00 p.m. CST in the opening round of the KHSAA Fast Pitch Softball State Tournament in Owensboro, Ky.

The McCracken County baseball team will play Trinity (Louisville) Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in the opening round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament.

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.