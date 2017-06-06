Investigation Discovery video brings new attention to Carbondale man's death

It has been three years since 19-year-old Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese disappeared in Carbondale, but a video posted on Facebook has brought new attention to the case.

His body was later found in the woods. Police said Pravin died due to hypothermia but his family believes there is more to the story.

The cable TV network Investigation Discovery posted a video on Facebook about the case that has gotten millions of views. You can watch the video in full below this story.

Pravin Varughese's mother, Lovely Varughese, has been very busy after her son's body was found in the woods in Carbondale in 2014. She has been working with an independent investigator. She says she believes evidence shows the investigation was mishandled and something more sinister happened that night.

"The police reports actually kind of confirmed our suspicion. We were able to bring all of that to the attention of the officials," said Varughese.

Pravin's body was found in the wooded area near the Buffalo Wild Wings and the Kohl's department store in Carbondale.

Varughese says she is encouraged by the more than 2 million views from people who watched the video about her son, and she hopes it will bring hope to those fighting similar battles.

"I'm just hoping that this incident, what happened to him, will bring some kind of inspiration to everyone who goes through this kind of experience," said Varughese.

One of Varughese biggest supporters and best friends, Monica Zukas, is also featured in the video. She says, by the end of the investigation, she hopes it will create more trust in the community.

"Our goal is to build bridges at the end of this. We expect justice will be served, but we also have every intention to build the bridge back between the community and the police.

The family is waiting for the special prosecutor to finish his investigation and go from there.

During the Carbondale Police Department's original investigation, officers said they found no foul play was involved. The Varughese family had an independent autopsy performed, which they say found that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

We reached out the Carbondale Police Department for a comment. Police said they were aware of the video, but the department is not releasing a statement at this time.