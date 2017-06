Time is running out to get tickets for Wednesday's night Powerball drawing.



As of Wednesday morning, the jackpot stands at $375 million, the 12th highest Powerball jackpot of all time. The jackpot has been rolling since Saturday, April 1st.



The last drawing was held Saturday, June 3. The winning numbers were 03 - 09 - 21 - 41 - 54 -- and the Powerball number was 25.



Ticket sales for the drawing end at 9:00 p.m. The drawing will be held at 10:00 p.m.