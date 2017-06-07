Six things to know - 6/7/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Twelve people are dead and 42 are injured after attacks in Tehran, Iran. The attacks happened in Parliament and a shrine. ISIS is claiming responsibility for the attack and has released a 24 second video to prove their involvement.



The Senate may vote on their plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act by July 4. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it could come after the non partisan Congressional Budget Office issues a new report on the Senate's version of the bill.



Senate Representative Scott Drury says he is running for Illinois governor. The Democrat says he'll bring honest change to the Senate. Drury is running against four other Democratic candidates who hope to defeat current Governor Bruce Rauner during his reelection bid.



A push to stop ringless robocalls from coming to your smartphone. Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says he is joining attorney generals from two other states to encourage the FCC to crack down on the calls. Ringless robocalls deliver voicemails to your phone without ringing.



President Donald Trump will talk about his plans for a $1 trillion overhaul of the nation's crumbling roads, bridges, and waterways during a speech in Ohio today. The president will be speaking at an event in Cincinnati.



Today is Global Running Day. The worldwide event encourages people of all ages to share their passion for running and inspire others to get moving.