Former FBI director James Comey will be testifying before the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday.



He is expected to talk about his conversation with President Donald Trump. Trump allegedly asked Comey to end his investigation into possible ties between Trump's campaign and Russia.



Comey was fired by Trump in May of this year.



We will be holding a livestream of Comey's testimony. It will start at 9:00 a.m. You can watch it in the video player above.

Here's a copy of his opening statement.