Girl dies from suspected disease transmitted by tick bite

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/CNN) - A family is looking for answers after their two-year-old daughter died despite the best efforts of doctors and nurses.

Kenley Ratliff was taken to the emergency room twice for strep throat and released. When the fever didn't come down she was admitted to the hospital. Her family is now waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether a tick bite caused her death.

Family and friends describe the two-year-old as a bubbly and happy little girl who enjoyed taking snapchat videos with her mom. Nichol Kirby, a family friend, says Kenley's "mother and father can not believe that she is gone. That their baby girl is gone now."

Kirby says Kenley was admitted to Riley Hospital for Children last Tuesday after her high fever didn't break. She adds Kenley was given an antibiotic and placed on a breathing tube while doctors tried to diagnosis her. She describe Kenley's symptoms saying, "she had purple rashes splotches all over her body and un-uniform pattern just all over little tiny purple spots big purple patches."

Kirby says the girl had a brain infection, swollen hands, and rashes all over her body and that doctors treated Kenley for Rocky Mountain Spotted fever as best as they could.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rocky Mountain Spotted fever is a tick-borne disease. Kirby says Kenley loved spending time outdoors with her family so if she was bit by a tick, they are not sure when. She adds Kenley's mother wants to get the message out there to always check for ticks.

"She would be devastated to see this to happen to anyone else and I think she would just... she would just everyone to know how much she loved her baby girl that was her angel," says Kirby.

A funeral for Kenley will be this Saturday.