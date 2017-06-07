Kentucky attorney general threatens to sue governor again

Kentucky's Democratic attorney general has threatened to sue the state's Republican governor for a fourth time.



Andy Beshear says Gov. Matt Bevin's executive order last week that dissolved and reorganized several state education boards was unconstitutional. Friday, Bevin eliminated state boards that set curriculum standards and certify public school teachers. He then re-created the boards with new members.



Beshear says Bevin does not have "absolute authority" over state boards. Beshear has also sued Bevin for eliminating and replacing state boards that oversee the University of Louisville and the Kentucky Retirement Systems. He also won a lawsuit challenging Bevin's budget cuts to colleges and universities.



Bevin says state law gives him authority to reorganize state boards. He has said former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear issued 103 such executive orders during his time in office.