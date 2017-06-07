Group celebrates 150 years of Frank Lloyd Wright's work

If you have enjoyed seeing the Robie house, Waterfall, or Romeo & Juliet Windmill, you can thank Frank Lloyd Wright.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation plans to honor the 150th anniversary of the architect on June 8th.

Frank Lloyd Wright, born in 1867, is considered an extremely influential architect of the 20th century. Wright designed 1,171 architectural works, of which 511 were constructed. Taliesin West — his winter home located in Scottsdale, Arizona — attracts over 100,000 visitors each year.

Wright passed away in 1959 at the age of 91 in Arizona. In 1991, the American Institute of Architects named Wright "the greatest American architect of all time."

On June 8th, sites across the country will celebrate Wright's anniversary with $1.50 admission. These sites include: Taliesin West, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Darwin Martin House, the Marin County Civic, Center, the Price Tower, the Monona Terrace, and the Rosenbaum House. Other locations plan to offer open house tours, dinners, and cocktail parties.

