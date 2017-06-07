McCracken County Sheriff warns about new phone scam

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department wants to warn you about a new scam.

Deputies say they received several complaints Wednesday morning. Here's what they say happens:

Scammer calls claiming to be "Sgt. Davis" from the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

The caller then says there is an active arrest warrant for the victim.

The caller instructs the victims to call a phone number to get information to send money to get the warrant removed.

The caller threatens the victim that they will be arrested unless they settle the matter.

Deputies say this is not how law enforcement agencies handle arrest warrants and that they are investigating. If you receive this call, hang up.