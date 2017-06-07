Five hunters convicted in waterfowl case

Five men from Kentucky and Tennessee pleaded guilty to charges in connection to joint investigations into illegal water fowl hunting guides.
The Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet say the Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Special Investigations Unit officers and conservation officers led the investigations. The convictions are as followed:
Investigators say among all five, the men paid more than $10,000 total in fines and restitution. They also forfeited $16,400 in firearms and equipment and lost hunting privileges for a total of 16 years.
WPSD.com
WPSD Station
100 Television Lane
Paducah, KY 42003
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WPSD. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.