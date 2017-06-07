Five hunters convicted in waterfowl case

Five men from Kentucky and Tennessee pleaded guilty to charges in connection to joint investigations into illegal water fowl hunting guides.

The Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet say the Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Special Investigations Unit officers and conservation officers led the investigations. The convictions are as followed:

James "Jimmy" Rowland of Hickman, KY: one count of resident commercial license violation and one count of illegally taking migratory birds

Rhodney Speed of Union City, TN: facilitation of non-resident commercial license violations

Jeff Boyd of Union City, TN: two counts of non-resident commercial license violations and to illegally taking migratory birds

Bill Jackson of Woodland Mills, TN: facilitation of resident commercial license violations, non-resident hunting without a Kentucky hunting license, and non-resident hunting without a Kentucky Waterfowl Permit

Rob Hitesman of Hickman, KY: for three counts of entry on land to hunt/fish without permission

Investigators say among all five, the men paid more than $10,000 total in fines and restitution. They also forfeited $16,400 in firearms and equipment and lost hunting privileges for a total of 16 years.