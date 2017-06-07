Cheers! Here are the winners for 2017 Barbecue on the River beer gardens

We now know who will run the beer gardens for the 2017 Barbecue on the River.

The Board of Directors announced the winners this afternoon. Family Service Society, Inc. will run the Main State Beer Garden. The Lone Oak Tennis Association will run the 2nd Street Beer Garden.

As part of their agreement, both non-profits have to give $5,000 total to rent and manage the beer gardens during Barbecue on the River. They then get to keep an proceeds from the event.

The 2017 Barbecue on the River is September 28-30.

You can learn more about this year's barbecue on the River by clicking here.

You can learn more and contact the Family Service Society about sponsoring by clicking here.

You can learn more and contact the Lone Oak Tennis Association about sponsoring by calling Russell Sloan 270-464-0123.