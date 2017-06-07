Dogs helping dispatchers relieve stress

Emergency dispatchers in Paducah answer 55,000 calls in the city and county every year. Hearing the terror and fear on the other end of the line can be a stressful job for those often called the ‘first’ first responders. Sometimes it takes a friend to help get through the day.

Wednesday was a special day at the Paducah 911 Communications Center. A dog made a special visit to their office.

For 14 years, Misti Beal has been answering calls.

"It can be stressful at times," Beal explained. "We have to keep ourselves calm so we can keep our callers calm.”

Beal says the job can wear on you. It's tough hearing emergencies every day, for years. That's why having Molly and Caesar here for the day to help relax them. Beal says it's a welcome visit.

“They’ll just come lay their head in your lap and be real loving," Beal said.

Ron Leonard says his passion, and Molly's, are for emergency responders. That's why they travel around the country, visiting 911 centers to help the people who help so many.

“We had one girl in the 911 center in Nashville that loved Molly so much and had such a bad day, she just laid down and started crying in front of Molly and needed that stress relief," Leonard said.

Scientists say just petting a dog can lower your blood pressure, reduce stress and improve your overall happiness.

Molly and Leonard have made more than 18 hundred visits to dispatch centers.