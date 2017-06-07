Judge throws out ethics rules for KY lobbyists and lawmakers

A federal judge has thrown out much of Kentucky's ethics law regulating contact between legislators and lobbyists.More
A federal judge has thrown out much of Kentucky's ethics law regulating contact between legislators and lobbyists.More
Kentucky's governor says a special session of the state legislature will happen after Aug. 15.More
Kentucky's governor says a special session of the state legislature will happen after Aug. 15.More
Kentucky's Republican governor says the house he bought from a friend and political appointee is worth about half what the county tax office says.More
Kentucky's Republican governor says the house he bought from a friend and political appointee is worth about half what the county tax office says.More
A Kentucky lawmaker has filed an ethics complaint raising questions about the purchase of Gov. Matt Bevin's personal home.More
A Kentucky lawmaker has filed an ethics complaint raising questions about the purchase of Gov. Matt Bevin's personal home.More
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is urging people to "put their faith to work" by forming small prayer groups that walk some of Louisville's highest-crime neighborhoods.More
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is urging people to "put their faith to work" by forming small prayer groups that walk some of Louisville's highest-crime neighborhoods.More