Former KY judge faces more human trafficking charges

A former Kentucky judge now faces more human trafficking charges.



Timothy Nolan, who served on the bench from 1978 to 1985, was charged last month with human trafficking, rape, unlawful transaction with a minor and prostitution. Tuesday, Attorney General Andy Beshear said Nolan was charged with six more counts of human trafficking, including one with a minor. Beshear's office said the criminal complaint alleges the crimes occurred between 2010 and May 2017.



Nolan now faces 12 counts of human trafficking, including two with minors. Nolan could face up to 20 years in prison for each charge with a minor and up to 10 years for each charge with an adult. A state judge set Nolan's bail at $750,000.



Nolan was a district judge in Campbell County, in the northern part of the state near Cincinnati.