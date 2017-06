Kentucky State Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Whitley County home.



WKYT-TV reports that police say a woman called 911 around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to report that there had been a shooting just outside Corbin's city limits. When police arrived, they found two men dead inside a home.



Police say no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.



Further information hasn't been released.



Information from: WKYT-TV