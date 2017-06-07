Fired gay music director loses suit against Catholic Church

A federal judge has ruled in favor of the Archdiocese of Chicago in a lawsuit brought by a gay music director who was fired after announcing his same-sex marriage engagement.More
A Kentucky judge who declared his conscientious objection to handling adoption cases involving gay adults has been blocked from changing how he reviews adoption cases.More
A Kentucky woman who worked for a credit union for 15 years has filed a lawsuit alleging she was fired and harassed because she is a lesbian.More
Four married lesbian couples expecting children through artificial insemination are suing over a new Tennessee law that requires using the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words in state law.More
A legislative push to preserve the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words in Tennessee law has prompted a visit to the state Capitol by Jim Obergefell, whose landmark U.S. Supreme Court case legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.More
