Fired gay music director loses suit against Catholic Church

A federal judge has ruled in favor of the Archdiocese of Chicago in a lawsuit brought by a gay music director who was fired after announcing his same-sex marriage engagement.



The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras granted a motion for summary judgment in the case sought by the archdiocese and Holy Family Catholic Community in Inverness.



Former music director Colin Collete filed the lawsuit in March 2016 seeking his job back, back pay and damages. His attorney didn't return messages from the Daily Herald seeking comment Tuesday. He had worked at the church for 17 years.



The judge ruled that religious organizations have the right "to select their own leaders" and said Collette was one a "key ministerial employee."