President Trump: U.S. needs to invest in infrastructure

President Donald Trump says it's time for the U.S. to start investing more to improve the country's aging infrastructure.



Trump says in a speech in Cincinnati that as he campaigned across the country, voters often asked him why the U.S. was investing so much in other countries when infrastructure here is crumbling.



He says, "it's time to rebuild our country" and "to put America first."



Trump is also talking up his controversial decision to pull the U.S. out of what he dismissively referred to as the "so-called" Paris climate accord.



Trump says "we will never have outside forces telling us what to do and how to do it" while he's president.



Trump is speaking at a marina overlooking the Ohio River.