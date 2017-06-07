Metropolis is ready for the Superman Celebration, thousands of tourists

All superheros are represented at this celebration.

The city of Metropolis, Illinois is expecting tens of thousands of people from all 50 states and around the world to visit during the 39th annual Superman Celebration.

Celebrities like Dean Cain, who played Superman, as well as Margot Kidder and Sarah Douglas will be there.

Fans and the city have been preparing for this celebration since last year.

"I start putting money away as soon as I get back from the following year," said Christopher Brockow.

He said this is his one big vacation a year since 1998. Now, he knows everyone here.

It's Military Veteran Bill Linnell's second time at the celebration and he said Superman's philosophy is what he respects.

"He looks at everything with optimism like there is an innate good in everybody. And until you prove him wrong, he's going to believe in you," said Linnell. "I've lived by that philosophy my whole life."

The celebration schedule is packed full with concerts, questions and answer sessions with celebrities, auctions, and movie trivia.

Film and television historian John Field said it's a great atmosphere.

"There is really something for everybody," Field said. "You don't have to be interested in just one thing."

The opening ceremony will take place under the Superman statue on June 8th at 5 p.m.