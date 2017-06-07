Cosby lawyers scour for inconsistencies

Testimony has wrapped up for the third day of Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial outside Philadelphia.



The bulk of Wednesday's session was taken up by the defense's cross-examination of primary accuser Andrea Constand. She says Cosby fondled her breasts and genitals after drugging her at his suburban Philadelphia home in January 2004.



Cosby's lawyers scoured Constand's police statements for inconsistencies and her phone records for evidence she'd continued to interact with him.



Constand's mother, Gianna, also testified. She told jurors her daughter had nightmares in the months after the alleged assault but that she wouldn't divulge what happened for about a year.



Gianna Constand said she received several phone calls from Cosby, including one in which he shared lewd details of his encounter with Andrea Constand and apologized.